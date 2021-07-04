Local Jazzercise company made it through pandemic with virtual classes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local business owner says she’s seeing the silver lining of the pandemic. Carol Feldman owns Jazzercise on Lomas near San Mateo.

The business has been closed during the entire pandemic but has offered classes virtually. Saturday morning, they had a reopening event at Bataan Park, their first in-person Jazzercise class in a year. With dozens of people dancing in the park, Feldman says she’s just happy to be reunited with her community.

“We survived, we survived. That’s the big message. We were one of the lucky businesses to survive because I have a remarkable team to work with and very loyal customers,” said Feldman.

The studio will officially reopen Monday but Feldman says they’ll keep streaming the classes online for convenience.