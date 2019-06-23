Local javelin star uses strong arm in multiple events

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- He’s been competing in the New Mexico Senior Olympics for at least twenty years in track and field, his best event is javelin, but with the swing of a bat he can also launch a softball deep into left field. Ross Aragon was never much of an athlete in school, he didn’t start his sports career until he graduated.

He’s been to at least five national senior games and currently holds the national record for javelin. Just this week he won another gold medal in the event.

This morning he used his strong arm in three softball games, going head to head with the best in Senior Olympics.

At 80-years-old, his teammates say he’s never lost his competitive edge.

Ross tells KRQE News 13 winning is nice, but it’s not everything. Whether they win or lose, they always leave it all out on the field, playing for the love of the game and each other.

The Papa Murphy’s Senior Olympics League is comprised of 20 players from different Albuquerque leagues. Saturday they lost their second game against Enterprise, another New Mexico team.