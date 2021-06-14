Local Italian restaurant hosting fundraiser for victim of road rage

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Going above and beyond for someone who truly deserves it. 19-year-old Christina Luchetti was the victim of a road rage incident back in March, leaving her paralyzed and facing tremendous medical bills, as well as costs to make her home handicapped-accessible. When M’Tucci’s restaurants heard about her situation, they immediately reached out to the family and offered to host a fundraising day.

On June 14, M’Tucci’s will donate 20% of sales at all three restaurants. The goal is to raise $30,000 for the family. A GoFundMe page has also been set up for Christina, and in addition to the fundraiser, M’Tucci’s is challenging other businesses to join in. To make a reservation for June 14, or to order online, go to mtuccis.com.