ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Presbyterian Hospital is working to help pediatric patients keep up with their classwork.

The new “Presbyterian Pace Academy” program will have a full-time teacher on staff who will work with patients and schools so they can stay caught up while in the hospital.

The program will be housed in a permanent classroom named the Kathie Winograd Mindworks Studio in honor of Presbyterian’s retiring board chair.