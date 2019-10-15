Local hops farm, brewery create beer to honor National Guard veterans

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s the first beer of its kind. It was brewed right here in New Mexico by veterans as a way to honor them on Veteran’s Day next month.

From a hops farm 130 miles north of the metro, owned and operated by veterans, to an Albuquerque brewery also owned and operated by veterans.

“They provided the hops, they gave me a couple of ideas on some different styles, but ultimately they said here’s our product, do what you please,” says John Degnaro, owner of Bombs Away Beer Company.

White Crow Hops and Bombs Away Beer Company have concocted a brand new brew, a commemorative beer for the New Mexico National Guard.

“Being a veteran is a huge part of my life; it always will be. Any time we can highlight that for our population or citizens is a good thing,” Degnaro says.

Melanie Suazo says her family operates White Crow Hops. They started growing hops in 2014 and work with breweries across New Mexico.

“Right now, we have well over 5,000 plants that we harvest every year,” Suazo says.

Suazo says she served in the National Guard for 27 years and wanted to create something special for Veteran’s Day.

“It’s just very personal, and I love the idea that something like this is dedicated and we’re the first commemorative beer for the National Guard, and that makes it more special,” Suazo says.

Degnaro says they’ve brewed about 10 kegs and they are letting the National Guard decide what to call it.

“They’re having an internal naming competition of some kind. I gave them the guidance to give me three and I’ll pick what I think will be the best one,” Degnaro.

The beer will debut the Friday before Veteran’s Day and will only be available at Bombs Away Beer Company, near Kirtland Air Force Base.