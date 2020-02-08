Local high school takes proactive measures to combat cold and flu

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local high school with a special focus on health is not messing around when it comes to cold and flu season.

Health Leadership High School near I-25 and Sunport was seeing a lot of absences among students and staff because of illness. So officials decided to shut down on Thursday and Friday to let everyone rest up and give janitors a chance to sanitize the entire school from top to bottom with a special machine.

“It’s a learning process. It’s a perfect opportunity for students to get to see the measures that we have to take around health and wellness for the schools,” said Principal and Executive Director Leticia Archuleta. Health Leadership is a public high school geared toward students interested in healthcare careers.