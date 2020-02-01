Local high school female wrestlers feel left out by the district

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A group of female high school athletes said they are being left out, and blame APS for limiting opportunities for their sport.

Blood, sweat and tears are what it takes to be a female wrestler at Highland High School.

“We practice every day for three hours, mostly six days a week,” wrestler Tatyenna Sanchez said.

As their male counterparts headed off to the Metro Championships Friday afternoon, the girls were left behind.

“Girls are not getting as many chances and opportunities to be on the mat,” Sanchez said.

That’s because there is no girls division, forcing girls to compete against the boys as schools can only send one athlete per weight class.

“When we only get to pick one person from that weight class, it is normally the guys,” wrestler Julia Messier said. “When a girl goes up against a guy, it is just not as fair because guys are naturally stronger.”

Teams thought this would change after the NMAA sanctioned wrestling this past summer, but APS has not added a girls division to any existing tournament.

“I just feel like we are not getting fair treatment,” Desirae Archuleta said.

Archuleta and Santii Santiago from Atrisco Heritage Academy High School dream to wrestle in college.

They said the lack of opportunities is hurting their futures.

“They say they are giving us their support, but they are still trying to keep us under the boys and not giving us everything we need,” Santiago said.

“The fact that they don’t have the opportunity to just see the competition that is out there feels somewhat degrading,” Santiago’s dad, Zerrick Ponder, said. “Just having some exposure is great, but we need something to put on a college resume. Colleges are looking for a metro champion and opportunities to face tougher competition in all aspects.”

APS argued that they have created five new open tournaments that have girls divisions.

“It allows a coach to enter all the girls wrestling in the same weight class,” Director of Athletics Kenny Barreras said. “They all get a chance to wrestle, even if they are wrestling one another. It is about enhancing participation and growing the sport.”

Wrestlers who spoke with KRQE News 13 said that is not enough.

“We have earned our place and we are here to stay,” Messier said. “To not be able to show people that is a big disappointment.”

APS said while there are more than 300 boy wrestlers in the district, there are only 47 girls.

He said this is a transitional year, and they are continuing to review participation and consider adding events for girls in the coming years.