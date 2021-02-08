Local health experts to discuss COVID-19 hospitalization rates, trends

Watch discussion live on this page at 11 a.m.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Experts from University of New Mexico Health, Presbyterian, Lovelace Health System, and Christus St. Vincent will discuss COVID-19 hospitalization rates and trends at 11 a.m. on Monday, February 8. KRQE News 13 will stream the discussion live on this page.

UNM Health System Executive Physician Dr. David Pitcher, Presbyterian Healthcare Services Medical Director Dr. Denise Gonzales, Lovelace Chief Medical Officer Dr. Vesta Sandoval, and Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center Chief Medical Officer Dr. David Gonzales are expected to join the discussion.