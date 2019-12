ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jackson Wink Academy will begin offering workouts to big-time MMA fans in Albuquerque.

The training gym to famous hometown fighters, including Holly Holm and Jon “Bones” Jones, says it will soon provide personalized packages for fans who want to train in Albuquerque’s high-altitude. Trainees will run in the Sandia Mountains, go through specialized exercises along the Rio Grande, and face outdoor routines through desert mesas.

It is unknown when the program will start.