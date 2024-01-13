ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Islamic Center of New Mexico, along with UNM’s Muslim Students Association, teamed up with a national humanitarian group on Saturday to make meals for the unhoused.

In honor of Martin Luther King Day on Monday, Islamic Relief USA made a stop in Albuquerque to help prepare more than 20,000 bags of food for the homeless community.

Each baggy contains food that only needs boiling water to prepare, and each one feeds up to six people.

The food packs will be distributed on the first Saturday of every month through the Islamic Center’s Sister’s Food Project.

Organizers of the event said it is in honor of anyone fighting injustices across the world, especially leaders like Martin Luther King.