ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque City Councilors will be discussing rent control during Monday night’s meeting. This is after dozens of Albuquerque residents have gone in front of the council, week after week, demanding change.

The People’s Housing Project, a local non-profit, said rent control legislation is necessary to prevent more people from becoming homeless. They say this memorial is a great first step in the right direction.

“We just can’t have more people becoming homeless in the City of Albuquerque. Right now, we’re at a breaking point,” said Councilor Tammy Fiebelkorn.

District 7 Councilor Tammy Fiebelkorn is sponsoring a memorial in the city council that’s urging state lawmakers to end rent control prohibition.

The document states there’s a housing crisis in Albuquerque and across the state. It notes the growing number of people living on the streets is a direct result of rising rent.

Councilor Fiebelkorn said, when it comes to rent control, local jurisdictions should have the final say on the rules.

“It really is just a request to the state legislature, asking them to look at this and see what they can do to help local communities have more control over what they need to do for their individual communities, in terms of keeping people housed,” said Councilor Tammy Fiebelkorn.

The non-profit group is also asking the state legislature to end the prohibition on rent control in the upcoming legislative session.

“Right now, rents are absolutely out of control. They don’t match the wages in Albuquerque, and there are so, so many people that are on the brink of homelessness,” stated People’s Housing Project Organizer Anna Lee Desaulniers.

They said they’re hoping the State Legislature will hear their plea.

“We just really hope that the rest of the councilors vote yes, because Albuquerque residents really, they need to see that the city council is on their side and wants to fight alongside them to end the prohibition on rent control,” explained Bex Hampton, People’s Housing Project Organizer.

The People’s Housing Project said they will be going back in front of council on October 17. Councilor Fiebelkorn said they’ve seen a rent increase between 25% and 35% since the pandemic.