Local group telling stories of notable people buried at Historic Fairview Cemetery

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local group is telling the stories of one of New Mexico’s most prominent cemeteries and the notable people buried there.

Inside the Historic Fairview Cemetery, “You’ll see names from around town like Menaul, Menaul Blvd is named after that family,” says Gail Rubin, President, Historic Fairview Cemetery Association.

And some lesser-known names, with fascinating stories. “There’s Kiko Honda who was a young Japanese woman who was murdered by a jealous lover,” Rubin says.

Now, the Historic Fairview Cemetery Association is hoping to bring some of those stories to life this weekend. In a live stream dedicated to the prominent New Mexicans buried there. “There are congresspeople, governors and early territorial representative, Francisco Perea he was a friend of Abraham Lincoln’s and he was in Ford theater the night Abraham Lincoln was shot,” Rubin says.

Rubin says there are also members of historic military groups buried there.”We have 17 Rough Riders buried in Historic Fairview Cemetery there are a number of Buffalo Soldiers who are also buried there, African American who served in the army,” Rubin says.

The cemetery, off Yale and Cesar Chavez, was founded in 1881. There are about 12,000 graves but only half of them are marked. Rubin hopes telling the stories of the well-known and anonymous will give people a new perspective on New Mexico’s history. “It’s yet another way we can help tell the story of Albuquerque and New Mexico through the stories of the lives lived and the people buried at the cemetery,” Rubin says.

The cemetery association says they are working on a television series about the people buried in the cemetery. For information about the events, visit albuqhistsoc.org/programs/ahs-2020-2021-programs/historic-fairview-cemetery-final-resting-place-for-notable-people-in-albuquerque-history/.

