Local group sets goal to plant 4,000 trees across Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Volunteers with Tree New Mexico and other city staff planted 200 trees in the San Jose and South Broadway neighborhoods. The effort is part of the city’s Neighbor-Woods program.

It aims at planting 10,000 trees over 10 years to support what the city calls a “thriving urban forest.” Project leaders say it also promotes pride in the community. “It really does build a lot of community. It’s also about thinking about the future, and that’s really important right now. This year has been hard on everyone, but planting trees is something we can do that helps us feel like we’re building a future for ourselves and our children,” said Shannon Horst, executive director of Tree New Mexico.

The organization says they will have planted close to 4,000 trees across the city by spring.