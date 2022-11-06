ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Some in the community are out to help all kids feel included this holiday season. ‘The Black Hole‘ of Albuquerque and Bubbas 33 teamed up for a toy drive to help kids at UNM Children’s Hospital.

People were asked to bring unwrapped toys, giving them a chance at prizes. The organization said its main goal is to make the lives of kids in need and their families a little better. Sunday was just the first day of the drive.

You can still donate at every Sunday event until December 4. The toys will be delivered to the children around December 10, just in time for the holidays.