ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local group is offering more services for the homeless including showers. The Compassion Service Center got a unit of six showers from the city of Albuquerque.

Paster Joanne Landry says after a shower, they can stay at their warming station which has 25 cots. They also just got approved for a tent that will house 25 more cots.

Landry says this is more than helping the homeless out for one night. “It can change the way people can view themselves. Their self-esteem, getting them back on their feet again, making them have some purpose again. treating people with integrity is really important and that’s what we do here,” said Landry.

The Service Center also offers the homeless a warm meal and clothing.