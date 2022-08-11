ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Coalition to End Homelessness is asking the city to delay the closure of Coronado Park. The local group started an online petition saying the city has no real plan for what to do next.

In July, Mayor Tim Keller announced plans to close the park, saying it had gotten out of control with drug use and crime. Wednesday night, Albuquerque city planners did approve the city’s first sanctioned homeless camp near Menaul, just west of I-25.

The petition supports this plan, but city councilors are also considering a moratorium on those camps. The Mayor’s office says it is aware of the petition, but has not received anything from the group.