ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Project ‘Pollinators in the Neighborhood’ partners with neighborhoods and schools to provide information and resources focused on creating pollinator-safe habitats in residential yards and school grounds. They provide free native, pollinator-safe plants and support to neighbors that want to create a pollinator space in their yards.

When they visit neighborhoods they ask people to bring a drawing or a picture of their yard to see where they can put pollinators. It only takes three to four plants for small pollinators. They will be celebrating Pollinator Week on June 22, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Botanic Garden. There will be activities and information for the whole family to enjoy.

