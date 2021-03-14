Local group holds silent vigil for Breonna Taylor

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People in Albuquerque came together to pay respects to Breonna Taylor on Saturday. She was shot and killed by Louisville police a year ago as they executed a warrant at her apartment, and after her boyfriend fired a warning shot at the officers, thinking they were intruders.

The Albuquerque Center for Peace and Justice held a silent vigil for Taylor in their parking lot on the 200 block of Harvard Drive SE, asking those in attendance to bring candles. No speeches or presentations were delivered to help bring awareness to Taylor’s death.