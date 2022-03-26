ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People in Albuquerque are working to bring free, fresh food to everyone. The group Food is Free Albuquerque hosted its 6th annual seed share Saturday at the Rail Yards.

Thousands of packets of seed were packed and given out, so people can grow fresh food. The event also had free plants, along with free books, classes, and other resources for people to learn how to garden.

“We want to give things away for free,” says Erin Garrison, Super Executive Director of Food Is Free Albuquerque. “We want to give things away for free. We believe fresh food is a human right so, our premise is ‘if you have things to share, bring them. If you need seeds, come and get them.'”

This is the first time it’s back in person. Last year, it was a drive-thru event because of the pandemic.