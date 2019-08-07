Local group aims to end youth homelessness

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- A local program is helping to put an end to homelessness among youth.

New Day Youth and Family Services serve to make a positive impact on kids experiencing homelessness in Albuquerque. The group offers various programs like their Transitional Living Program to get teens a fresh start on life.

“It’s a community-wide problem. Everyone has to put their part in order to make something better,” said youth advisory leader Jazmine Grajeda.

Click here for more information and how you can donate to New Day.