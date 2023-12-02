ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – This holiday season, there are many places you can shop locally, and the Girl Scouts even hosted a holiday craft fair of their own.

Officials said all crafts are made by hand by the Girl Scouts.

The money raised goes to community service projects, troop travel, and unique educational experiences.

“Girl Scouts are always associated with cookies, but the cookie program is actually the world’s largest entrepreneur program for girls, so our Girl Scouts have taken everything they have learned from selling cookies and now putting in the work for themselves,” said Girls Scouts of NM Trails CEO Rebecca Latham.

Some of the crafts include ornaments, doggy treats, jewelry, and candles.