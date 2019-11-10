Local Girl Scouts carry on retiring flag tradition

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Nearly 100 people respectfully retired their flags at a ceremony in Albuquerque Saturday, in an event hosted by the Girl Scouts of New Mexico Trails.

The group is one of the few organizations that conduct a proper flag retirement ceremony. They say the experience can be an emotional one for families but helps send an important message to the Girl Scouts.

“It gives them some information on the proper etiquette behind it, the meaning behind it and the service that our veterans provide. It tied them back to the flags as well,” said Melissa Bruney of the Girl Scouts of America.

The group says it hopes the new Girl Scouts carry on the tradition.