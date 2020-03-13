Local Girl Scout earns Prudential Spirit of Community Award

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards program is the United States’ largest youth recognition program based exclusively on volunteer community service. Girl Scouts of New Mexico Trails Director of Membership & Volunteer Services, Melissa Bruney visits the set along with cadette Girl Scout Sheree Anderson and her mother Tami Hernandez to discuss the program and how Sheree worked to earn the award.

Sheree’s project to earn the Prudential Spirit of Community Award focused on the prevention of animal abuse. She developed a business card to raise awareness of and to prevent animal testing.

Her cards highlighted her research on shampoo and conditioner products that were not tested on animals and was able to distribute 600 of the cards throughout the community to educate others on abuse. Sheree is the second Girl Scout of Trails honoree from Northern New Mexico to earn this award.

She plans to continue her focus her passion on saving animals from abuse as she works toward her Girl Scout Gold Award. Visit Girls Scouts of New Mexico Trails online for more information on how your child can join Girl Scouts.