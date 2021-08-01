Local gallery celebrates 41 years in community

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local co-op art gallery is celebrating its 41st anniversary in Old Town. The Amapola Gallery consists of 40 members, which all share responsibilities of running the gallery themselves.

Every three months, the organization brings in new local artists to help showcase their work. COVID stopped their plans to celebrate their 40th-anniversary last year so starting Sunday, the gallery is having artist demonstrations, special promotions, and live music running through next Sunday.