Local gallery celebrates 41 years in community

Albuquerque News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local co-op art gallery is celebrating its 41st anniversary in Old Town. The Amapola Gallery consists of 40 members, which all share responsibilities of running the gallery themselves.

Story continues below:

Every three months, the organization brings in new local artists to help showcase their work. COVID stopped their plans to celebrate their 40th-anniversary last year so starting Sunday, the gallery is having artist demonstrations, special promotions, and live music running through next Sunday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES