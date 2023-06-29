ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was a nightmare for one food truck owner – discovering that his food truck was stolen from his home. He even had just spent thousands of dollars fixing it up after a crash.

In the dead of night, thieves made off with Damien La Riva’s food truck trailer from right in front of his home near Rio Bravo and Coors at 4 a.m. on Tuesday. “Feeling a little helpless at this point, just because it was my main source of income and I had an extremely large amount of money invested into the business itself,” said La Riva.

La Riva started his business “La Riva’s Food Truck” 8 years ago after seeing the success he had when he was just doing it part-time. His business takes him all over Bernalillo and Valencia counties. “Mainly CNM, also the Facebook facility they’re building in Los Lunas. Summer Fest and other local events; I’ve also worked Downtown,” said La Riva.

He was just getting the business back on track after investing nearly $10,000 to fix it after an accident three months ago. He feels that whoever stole the truck knew what they were doing because his trailer was secured. La Riva has since filed a police report with APD but is still asking the public for help. The side of the trailer has the La Riva’s insignia and logo with a black skull on top of the Zia symbol.