ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Saturday, Nob Hill Main Street held “Taste of Nob Hill.” The event is geared toward fans of Nob Hill and its food options.

It gave Albuquerque residents a chance to sample from new to long-time favorite Nob Hill restaurants, bars, and breweries.

A customer buying pizza during the “Taste of Nob Hill” event

“It is kind of a mix of things, tasting good food, you know, learning about the community, what new spots are out here, and what establishments have been here a while that you may not know about, and yeah, just coming out here and having a good time,” said attendee Alex Browning.

Some of the restaurants included Flying Star Cafe, Tractor Brewing Company, M’tuccis Bar Roma, and Slice Parlor. In addition to food tasting, people were able to enjoy live music outside.