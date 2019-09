ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Public officials and local firefighters will honor the victims of the 9/11 attacks with the annual stair climb in downtown Albuquerque.

The event will begin Wednesday at 8:46 a.m. the same moment local time that the first plane struck the north tower. Firefighters will climb 110 stories to total the height of the World Trade Center.

They will be doing this all while in full bunker gear, carrying an extra 75 to 100 pounds.