Local fireworks sales unaffected by fireworks shortage

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People are scrambling to buy their last-minute fireworks, but a big shortage of pyrotechnics left the vendors in a pinch this year as well. “I woke up and waited for my mom to go get fireworks after she went grocery shopping,” said Brave, who was out shopping for fireworks.

Brave and his mom, Lah-Joya, are looking forward to the Fourth of July. “The kids love it, it’s just a good time,” said Lah-Joya.

This weekend, they’re stocking up on fireworks for their annual Independence Day celebration. “I got smoke bombs, I got a bag with tanks in them and at home, my mom bought fireworks that you put on the ground and you launch up in the air and explode,” Brave said.

News 13 crews saw a lot of people shopping at the fireworks stand at Coors and I-40. The tent is run by Victory Outreach. The nonprofit gets a portion of the proceeds from the fireworks sales. “We get a little bit less than 20% of what we sell. It really, really benefits nonprofits,” said Pastor Danny Sanchez from Victory Outreach Church.

A nationwide fireworks shortage almost jeopardized those extra funds this year. The shortage is caused by factory delays in China as well as shipping issues.

Pastor Sanchez says they set up later than usual because they weren’t sure if they’d have inventory, causing concern. “This summer is one of our biggest fundraisers,” said Sanchez.

But he says better late than never. Sanchez says they’re grateful for another opportunity to raise money for their outreach programs.

Brave and his mom are grateful for the time spent together. “It’s exciting, happy, and joyous, and fun to come out,” said Lah-Joya.

The tent will be set up until they sell out of fireworks.