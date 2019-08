ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Albuquerque and Bernalillo County firefighters are asking the public to help them “Fill the Boot”.

The annual campaign raises money to help people suffering from muscular dystrophy, ALS, and other muscle diseases. In all, 900 firefighters will be taking part in the effort.

You can find them stationed outside storefronts and along busy streets across the city.