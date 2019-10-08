Local firefighters donate $7,000 to help fight childhood cancer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Children fighting cancer got much-needed help in their treatment thanks to local firefighters. Albuquerque Fire Rescue and the firefighters union donated $7,000 to the UNM Pediatric Hematology and Oncology Program.

They raised the funds by selling cancer awareness t-shirts and firefighters were allowed to wear those shirts while on duty. The money will support patients and their families.

“Our families go through much hardships, strife when you’re diagnosed with cancer. It’s very expensive, very hard on the families, so we really wanted do to anything we can to help get through this pretty difficult time,” Dr. Jessica Valdez said.

Proceeds from the fundraiser will also go to researching childhood cancer.