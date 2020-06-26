Local firefighters create podcast to tackle big issues

News Alert
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Bernalillo County firefighter is being recognized for his work on his podcasts. Lieutenant Robert Sanchez created the Firefighter Kingdom podcast series. Sanchez says he started the podcast to give firefighters a voice along with focusing on the stories of firefighters across the country.

The podcast also touches on topics like PTSD issues for firefighters and legislation affecting firefighters. However, Lt. Sanchez says they don’t take things too seriously and make room for some comedy here and there. The podcast is released on Spotify and on Apple.

