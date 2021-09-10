Local fire, law enforcement to honor responders who died on 9/11

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office and fire department will be presenting its second annual Fallen Heroes 9/11 Memorial Saturday. The event will starts at 6:46 a.m., the time in Albuquerque that the first plane crashed into the north tower of the World Trade Center.

The memorial will continue marking each of the major events of the day ending at 12:29 p.m. which marks 343 minutes from the start of the ceremony. Bernalillo County honor guards will stand watch over 343 sets of firefighter gear in remembrance of the firefighters and 71 law enforcement officers who died that day.

“It’s real important for the country as a whole but real important for the fire service to make sure that we’re honoring that sacrifice that those public servants in New York gave on what was the worst day,” said Zach Lardy, deputy chief Bernalillo County Fire.

The event will take place at Alvarado Square and will also be live-streamed on the Bernalillo County Fire Department Facebook page.