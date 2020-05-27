Albuquerque filmmaker creates web series called ABQ Above

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local filmmaker has created a new web series highlighting Albuquerque from above.

Christopher Michael Roybal with Incredible Films recently premiered his new series, ABQ Above on YouTube. He says he’s wanted to create a series of drone films for a while and when the pandemic hit he decided it was a good time. With the help of a grant from the Albuquerque Creatives DIY Media Project, he was able to make it happen.

“I wanted to create something that was accessible to everybody. No matter their language, their age, or their situation and I wanted to give viewers a different view of the city that you don’t always get to see when you’re stuck on the ground or when you’re stuck in your living room because of this quarantine,” Roybal said.

He filmed the series last month all around Albuquerque while observing all social distancing protocols. So far, he’s released three episodes with plans for two more.