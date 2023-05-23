ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For a second straight day, film production in New Mexico came to a halt as individual members of entertainment unions refuse to cross picket lines in solidarity with the Writers Guild. Monday, film industry workers picketed outside the set of the TV series “Duster.”

Tuesday, camera operators and members of IATSE Local 480 and The Teamsters put the brakes on production of “The Really Loud House” near Paseo and I-25. The Writers Guild of America (WGA) website reads they are on strike because studios have taken advantage of the transition to streaming to underpay writers.