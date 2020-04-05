Local favorite makes hand sanitizer for community

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque favorite is lending a hand to the community.

Los Poblanos Historic Inn and Organic Farm has made home-gown lavender hand sanitizer. They will donate 1,000 bottles to several hospitals and Southwest Creations, which is making face masks and gowns for the county.

Los Poblanos says it’s thrilled to play a small part in helping these organizations. For interested customers, they’re already sold out of the hand sanitizer but Los Poblanos is working to get more soon. They’re not accepting preorders at the moment.

