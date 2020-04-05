Local favorite makes hand sanitizer for community

Local News

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque favorite is lending a hand to the community.

Los Poblanos Historic Inn and Organic Farm has made home-gown lavender hand sanitizer. They will donate 1,000 bottles to several hospitals and Southwest Creations, which is making face masks and gowns for the county.

Los Poblanos says it’s thrilled to play a small part in helping these organizations. For interested customers, they’re already sold out of the hand sanitizer but Los Poblanos is working to get more soon. They’re not accepting preorders at the moment.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Sunday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Sunday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞