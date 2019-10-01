Local farm offers u-pick chile experience

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Green chile is a staple in any New Mexicans diet, but usually you buy it already picked and roasted at the grocery store. This harvest season, Big Jim Farms in Los Ranchos is offering chile enthusiasts a rare chance to get up close and personal with the state’s favorite crop. People can handpick their chile with the farm’s unique u-pick experience.

Chantelle Wagner says the family started the u-pick experience at the organic farm in Los Ranchos after she saw how much fun her own son had spending a day picking his own green chile, putting it in the roaster, and getting to try the fruits of his labor. She says she wanted to share that bonding experience with other New Mexico families.

Big Jim Farms is owned and operated by the Wagner family. They’ve been growing chile for over a century, and say the crop is in their blood.

The farm also has everything from eggplants, to apples, and as long as they’re in season, you can pick them and bring them home for a true farm to table experience.

There’s nothing better than going home and cooking something…and knowing that you actually picked it and those memories created with your family. Chantelle Wagner, Farm Manager, Big Jim Farms

Big Jim Farms is located at 4474 Rio Grande Blvd. The cost is free, people only pay for chile and produce. Learn more about the farm and the u-pick experience here.