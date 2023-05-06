ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –Saturday afternoon, Mandy’s Farm hosted its fifth annual fundraiser which was a Kentucky Derby theme. The event was to raise money for their Vamos program that supports students from 14 to 22 years old with developmental disabilities and helps develop pre-employment skills and find them jobs.

During the event, people were able to enjoy a goat race. What made it unique were the goats’ names Row, Row, Row Your Goat, Social Q-T, Get Up and Goat, and Winnie.