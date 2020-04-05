Local family plays ‘Nerf Wars’ while quarantined

Local News

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Who says you can’t have fun while in quarantine? One Albuquerque family is certainly proving you can.

India Chilelli sent KRQE News 13 photos of her family practicing social distancing at home while playing Nerf wars. They painted their faces and posed together with their Nerf guns. It’s just another example of how local families are getting creative while figuring out ways to pass time.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Sunday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Sunday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞