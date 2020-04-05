Local family plays ‘Nerf Wars’ while quarantined

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Who says you can’t have fun while in quarantine? One Albuquerque family is certainly proving you can.

India Chilelli sent KRQE News 13 photos of her family practicing social distancing at home while playing Nerf wars. They painted their faces and posed together with their Nerf guns. It’s just another example of how local families are getting creative while figuring out ways to pass time.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources