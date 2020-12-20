Local family helping out Road Runner Food Bank by baking treats

Albuquerque News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The pandemic has been hard on families in New Mexico, but one young man and his family wanted to help lessen that burden.

William Mitchell, 9, and his family try to help out their community every year and for 2020, they’ve picked Road Runner Food Bank. “It’s Christmas and people are struggling, so I thought I could help them,” said Mitchell.

They sold cookie kits and baked dog treats which became a big hit. They plan on doing more next weekend. Anyone who bought a cookie kit was able to send one to a healthcare worker on Saturday.

All proceeds to to Road Runner Food Bank. Anyone that wants to buy from William can get ahold of him via email: Bmbtreats20@gmail.com or by calling 703-463-6209.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Friday Night Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Photo Gallery