Local family helping out Road Runner Food Bank by baking treats

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The pandemic has been hard on families in New Mexico, but one young man and his family wanted to help lessen that burden.

William Mitchell, 9, and his family try to help out their community every year and for 2020, they’ve picked Road Runner Food Bank. “It’s Christmas and people are struggling, so I thought I could help them,” said Mitchell.

They sold cookie kits and baked dog treats which became a big hit. They plan on doing more next weekend. Anyone who bought a cookie kit was able to send one to a healthcare worker on Saturday.

All proceeds to to Road Runner Food Bank. Anyone that wants to buy from William can get ahold of him via email: Bmbtreats20@gmail.com or by calling 703-463-6209.