Local families take part in ‘Scatter Day’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- A public service is once again offering families a final resting place for their loved ones’ cremains.

The ‘Scatter Day’ is a way for families who have been holding onto their loved ones’ ashes, to spread them at the park off of Edith and Menaul. Sunset Memorial Park and French Funerals offer the free scattering and memorial engraving in stone.

Organizers say it’s a way to give peace to families.

“The family would then have a place to come and remember. They know where their loved one is because it’s always being taken care of and there’s no cost to them,” said Christopher Keller with Sunset Memorial Park.

Hundreds of families have participated in ‘Scatter Day’ since the annual event started three years ago.