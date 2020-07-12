News Alert
HEAT ADVISORY FORECAST // Heat wave continues throughout state

Local fabric store selling hot pads for charity

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local fabric store is putting customers’ talents to use to help the community. Stitchology near Rio Grande and Candelaria, says their customers have started helping a cause that’s important to them.

Starting Sunday, Stitchology is selling 100 unique hand-made hot pads made by their customers. the proceeds will go to Roadrunner Food Bank. Stitchology has been collecting food and donating proceeds to the food bank for months.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resource Guide

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Sunday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Sunday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss