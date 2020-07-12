Local fabric store selling hot pads for charity

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local fabric store is putting customers’ talents to use to help the community. Stitchology near Rio Grande and Candelaria, says their customers have started helping a cause that’s important to them.
Starting Sunday, Stitchology is selling 100 unique hand-made hot pads made by their customers. the proceeds will go to Roadrunner Food Bank. Stitchology has been collecting food and donating proceeds to the food bank for months.
