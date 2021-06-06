Local event “Recyclothes” to help kids in need

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque is working to make sure kids in need get clothes before the next school year. Keep Albuquerque Beautiful partnered with Locker #505 for the 9th Annual Recyclothes Event which they say will help 1,500 kids this year.

Despite losing a year to COVID, Locker #505 says the event continues to be a success. “We’re collecting clothing that we will use in the future school year to clothe kids, kindergarten through 12th grade, students in need so that they can go to school and feel good about themselves and not worry about their clothing and things have holes in them, don’t fit right, they can focus on their education,” said Kim Kerschen, director of Locker #505.

Organizers said that turnout was very good and they expect to be able to help clothe more kids than last year.