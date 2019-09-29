Local event raises money for special needs families

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexicans came out in droves Saturday in support of people with disabilities.

Local ministry, Joni and Friends held its first “Walk and Roll” event Saturday, featuring tethered hot air balloon rides, a health and safety fair, a wheelchair wash and collection drive, as well as food and live music. Participants say the best part is the friendships made through the event.

“I like the games but I’ma people person, so I like talking to people and family and friends and stuff like that,” said participant Chris Gitto. Money raised at the event goes to local special needs families.

