Local event helps clean up city before Balloon Fiesta

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Hundreds of people are already working to make the city look its best for Balloon Fiesta visitors.

More than 15 neighborhood associations and 700 volunteers participated in the annual “Company’s Comin’ Cleanup Event” event Saturday morning. They picked up trash and other waste at Balloon Fiesta field, and in neighborhoods around the city.

Volunteers say its the best way to show how welcoming Albuquerque is. “When it’s clean and spotless, people won’t be distracted by the dirtiness, but they’ll be able to enjoy the balloons,” said participant Wesley Madsen.

Last year, the city collected nearly 3,500 pounds of trash during the Balloon Fiesta cleanup event.