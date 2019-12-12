Local elementary students get a special surprise from Santa and Mrs. Claus

1  of  2
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Students at a South Valley school got a special visit from Old Saint Nick on Wednesday.

Santa and Mrs. Claus brought 40 students from Barcelona Elementary a present that they asked for in a letter. The school gave the letters to Western Sky Community Care, and employees decided to sponsor each child and check that gift off their wish list.

“To just be able to see their faces light up today, opening gifts was just amazing. Some of them were saying it was the best day of their lives,” Principal Raelynn Dooley said.

In addition to the gifts, Santa, Mrs. Claus, Western Sky employees and other volunteers also played games and had storytime with the students.

