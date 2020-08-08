Local duck’s leg on the mend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local duck is on the road to recovery, thanks to the vets at Albuquerque Animal Welfare. A duck named Darling was brought into the department with a leg fracture, an injury the team had not treated on a duck before. Doctors were able to secure a pin to hold the bone together, and now Darling is headed to foster care to heal.
New Mexico Coronavirus Resource Guide
- Tracking Coronavirus in New Mexico
- Tracking Coronavirus in Navajo Nation
- Trendline Charts: New Mexico Coronavirus Cases by County, by Day