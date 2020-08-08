Local duck’s leg on the mend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - Many senior living communities are preparing to once again welcome in-person visits after the governor announced it will be allowed at certain facilities. While it is exciting to bring back guests, senior living communities said it comes with a lot of planning to keep everyone safe.

"We were happy to see that we were going to finally be able to allow visitors to visit our residents. We realize that it has been a strain on both the family members as well as the residents in not being able to see each other in the normal fashion. However, with that comes the next level of how are we going to continue to keep our residents safe and healthy," Renee Gurule, Marketing Director at Haven Care Assisted Living for Alzheimer's And Dementia, said. She said the facility is still working out the details of how they'll safely allow visits again but is currently buying PPE for both residents and visitors.