Local duck’s leg on the mend

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local duck is on the road to recovery, thanks to the vets at Albuquerque Animal Welfare. A duck named Darling was brought into the department with a leg fracture, an injury the team had not treated on a duck before. Doctors were able to secure a pin to hold the bone together, and now Darling is headed to foster care to heal.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resource Guide

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Friday Evening Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss