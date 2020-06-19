Local downtown theaters open for protesters

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s been quiet around local theaters over the last three months. However, one performing arts peace is finding a reason to invite people inside.

“This was a real tangible way that we could support the Black Lives Matter movement,” Amelia Ampuero of the Duke Repertory Theater said. The building on the southeast corner of Gold and Second houses a handful of arts groups, including the Box, Duke City Repertory, and Tricklock Company.

As the theaters remain dark amid the pandemic, their directors have decided to use their resources for a different purpose, supporting demonstrators during Black Lives Matter rallies. If there are more demonstrations downtown, people will be able to stop into the lobby to take a breather, use the bathroom, and pick up free water and snacks. “Because of the pandemic, there are a lot less facilities available for people out on the streets, there aren’t restaurants or stores to pop into and get a drink or use the bathroom,” said The Box’s Heather Yeocero.

“So much of the work that gets created in theater is looking at what’s happening in the moment and what’s happened in the past,” Juli Hendren of Tricklock Company added. The group is also delivering supplies to other parts of town, wherever marches and rallies are happening.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources