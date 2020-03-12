Local doctor discusses facts and myths surrounding coronavirus

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX) – The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus as a pandemic as the number of those infected continues to grow daily in the United States. As events across the country are being canceled and postponed, many residents have questions regarding coronavirus.

Dr. Kristine Parke with Christus St. Vincent visits the set to discuss the facts and myths surrounding the virus. Dr. Parke explains that the coronavirus has been around for a long time and represents about 25% of all common colds.

However, this specific virus has mutated and is much more infectious than the regular coronavirus that is seen every year. “It’s much more infectious and we don’t have a vaccine currently, although one is being worked on. And it really can spread really easily in a community so we really need to be careful with having people who are feeling sick stay home and really work on hand hygiene and washing your hands or using alcohol-based hand sanitizers,” said Dr. Parke.

Symptoms of coronavirus include:

cough

fever

headache

difficulty breathing

About 80% of people who have COVID-19 will have symptoms similar to a common cold and they won’t get seriously ill. Dr. Parke says that health officials are asking people who believe they have symptoms of coronavirus to call the coronavirus hotline at 855-600-3453.

Those who have difficulty breathing, are short of breath, or are very ill should call 911.