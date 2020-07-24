Local distillery offering custom take-home cocktail kits

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local distillery is brining their bar to you. Left Turn Distilling has created take-home craft cocktail kits. Each kit includes a recipe and all the ingredients needed for drinks like a bloody mary, old fashioned, cucumber mojito and more. Prices for the kits depend on the drink but range from $45 to $78.

“So we’re trying to bring people as close to possible as being in here with us, getting your drinks made by us. That’s why we do give you our recipe that we use in house,” said bartender Miranda Chavez.

All alcohol in the kits is local. Left Turn Distilling is open for in-person business on Fridays and Saturdays. Their patio is open from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.