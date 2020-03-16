Local distiller makes hand sanitizer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Broken Trail Distillery and Brewery on Menaul near San Pedro, looks like a normal taproom. Bottles of their craft vodka line the shelves, and a list of unique cocktails on a chalkboard hangs above the bar. Since Thursday, the owners of the bar have been mixing a different kind of cocktail.

“We decided with our expertise and our materials, and ingredients that we would start compounding our own hand sanitizer,” said Matt Simonds the owner of Broken Trail Spirits and Brew.

Simonds says he was frustrated by some of the price gouging he’s been seeing on sanitation products, since the COVID-19 outbreak.

“We had somebody report that it was on sale on eBay for hundreds of dollars,” said Simonds.

He’s taking matters into his own hands. He’s made at least 1,000 two-ounce bottles of hand sanitizer, using the same ingredients they already have to distill their vodka.

“By nature of our business, we have large quantities of ethanol present, we also have the ability to take measurements and verify the purity of what it is we’re making,” said Simonds.

He says some of the necessary ingredients in a recipe created by the World Health Organization, have been hard to find but says he still plans to continue making the hand sanitizer for the community.

“It’s not about fighting, it’s not about hoarding, it’s about sharing and looking out for each other,” said Simonds. They’re giving the bottles of hand sanitizer away for free, they say you just have to go in and ask one of the staff members.